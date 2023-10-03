BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Sports Council announced that they signed a four-year agreement with Alabama A&M to manage the McDonald’s Magic City Classic for the 2023-2026 events. Kickoff for the 82nd annual game is October 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Following months of discussion, A&M and Alabama State entered into separate agreements with the Alabama Sports Council for the council to manage and promote the game through 2026. Both schools signed a four-year agreement with the city of Birmingham in April of this year, inclusive of funding and the use of Legion Field.

Under the new agreement, both schools will be paid their guaranteed amounts by Dec. 31 of each Classic year.