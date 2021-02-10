Alabama again considering ban on transgender drug treatment for minors; bill headed to Senate

Senate Health Committee holds public hearing Wednesday, Feb. 10 on SB-10, the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, prohibiting gender change therapy for minors. (Jeff Sanders | CBS 42)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — On Wednesday, the Alabama Legislature took a step forward in approving a bill that prohibits gender change therapy for minors—making it a felony for doctors to administer hormonal drug treatment to aid in their transition.

In a hearing held Wednesday afternoon, the Senate Health Committee voted 11-2 in favor of the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act (SB-10). The bill, sponsored by Sen. Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville, will head to the full Senate for a vote.

Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, has the same bill in the House. Both bills were also proposed in 2020. Shelnutt’s bill passed the Senate in March but failed in the House when the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the legislative session.

80-year-old Walt Heyer is for the bill. Underwent gender transformation surgery before changing his mind. pic.twitter.com/s8wNr6mquE — Jeff Sanders (@JeffSandersNews) February 10, 2021

The bills would prohibit medications that block or delay puberty for people 18 year old or younger who identify as transgender. Also, minors would be prohibited from having gender transition surgery.

As in 2020, advocacy groups, such as the Human Rights Campaign, have opposed the bill, criticizing the proposal as a measure designed to prevent doctors from providing essential medical care to transgender youth.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing similar measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.