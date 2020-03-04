Alabama attorney general defends convicted cop killer’s upcoming execution

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Attorney General Steve Marshall issued the following statement today regarding tomorrow’s scheduled execution of Nathaniel Woods:

“There is a last-minute movement afoot to ‘save’ cop-killer Nathaniel Woods from his just punishment,” Attorney General Marshall said. “The message of that movement is encapsulated by the headline of a press release sent out today, which declared: ‘Surrendered and Innocent Man Set to Die.’ That headline contains two falsehoods and one truth. The falsehoods are the descriptors ‘surrendered’ and ‘innocent’: neither apply whatsoever to Nathaniel Woods, whose actions directly caused the deaths of three policemen and injury to another. The truth is ‘set to die’: Nathaniel Woods was correctly found guilty and sentenced to death by a jury of his peers, and that sentence is set to be carried out tomorrow; that is, justice is set to be carried out tomorrow. The only injustice in the case of Nathaniel Woods is that which was inflicted on those four policemen that terrible day in 2004.” For Attorney General Marshall’s full response to the eleventh-hour claims made on behalf of Nathaniel Woods, see his letter to Governor Ivey at this link.