Alabama 8th most overweight and obese state

FILE – This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A report released on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 says nearly half of American adults will be obese within a decade and one-quarter will be severely so. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Alabamians might want to push themselves away from the dinner table this year. A new study indicates Alabama is the eighth most overweight and obese state in the nation.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. They range from share of overweight and obese population, to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, to obesity-related health care costs.

Alabama ranks:

2nd – % of Adults with Hypertension

3rd – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

4th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

5th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

5th – % of Adults Eating Less than one Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

7th – % of Obese Adults

7th – % of Overweight Children

25th – % of Obese Children

West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state. Mississippi is second. Florida ranks 29th.

Utah is the least overweight and obese.

See the full report here.