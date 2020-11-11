Alabama 8th most overweight and obese state

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Alabamians might want to push themselves away from the dinner table this year. A new study indicates Alabama is the eighth most overweight and obese state in the nation.
Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. They range from share of overweight and obese population, to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, to obesity-related health care costs.
Alabama ranks:
2nd – % of Adults with Hypertension
3rd – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes
4th – % of Physically Inactive Adults
5th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol
5th – % of Adults Eating Less than one Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day
7th – % of Obese Adults
7th – % of Overweight Children
25th – % of Obese Children
West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state. Mississippi is second. Florida ranks 29th.
Utah is the least overweight and obese.
See the full report here.