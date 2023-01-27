ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website.

Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a month, which is nearly double that of the least expensive state. The least expensive is Utah at $84.97. Georgia (4), Florida (8) and Mississippi (9) all ranked inside the top 10 of most expensive state for average monthly bill. Hawaii had the highest at $210.26.

How this was measured

Ownerly “examined electricity price date to identify which states paid the most in 2022,” and calculated which states “saw the greatest percentage increase from the previous year and where electrical costs overall increased the most,” according to the website.

Data was taken from October 2021 to September 2022, which “also coincides with the greatest inflation spikes, for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.”

The US Energy Information Administration contributed to the report.

Residential electric usage in 2022

Alabama ranked fourth in average monthly use per customers at 1,180.66 kWH for a total usage of 14,167.97.

Mississippi ranked third with a 1,197.89 average monthly use per customer, Florida ranked seventh at 1,115.13 and Georgia rounded out the top 10 with 1,105.73.

Tips to lower your electricity bill

Ownerly shared a few tips to help lower your monthly electrical bill.

Be mindful of maintenance – Periodically vacuum under your refrigerator and change you HVAC filter when needed Look at your lighting – Consider installing energy-efficient LED bulbs or translucent lampshades Keep your cool – Wash your clothes in cold water, use your microwave instead of your stove especially during the summer Ask your provider for an energy audit – Utility companies offer free consultations for ways to lower your energy bills