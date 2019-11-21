Alabama 16th smartest state

A new study finds Alabama is the 16th smartest state in the U.S.

SafeHome.org released a study ranking states using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board, and ACT.

The rankings were determined by analyzing several categories in each state, including bachelor’s degrees, professional degrees and college prep test scores.

Alabama has a 89-percent graduation rate and a 1,143 median SAT score, and one of every six adults 25 and older has a bachelor’s degree.

Florida ranks 28. Mississippi is 44.

According to the study, New Jersey is the “smartest state” and Idaho is the “dumbest state.”

See the full report here.

