Ala. Supreme Court to rule on public access to state agency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Supreme Court will decide whether Public Service Commission hearings are public meetings in a case that began after a candidate was kicked out for recording a proceeding.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that justices heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal brought by Laura Casey. Casey, a candidate for Public Service Commission president, was escorted out of the commission hearing for recording the proceeding.

The hearing was focused on a challenge to fees levied by Alabama Power on homeowner-installed solar panels.