GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva County’s engineer says he’s still waiting on the results of several environmental studies before he can repair damaged bridges.

Engineer Justin Barfield says the Federal Environmental Management Agency requires a study on a possible endangered species of muscle before the bridge on Line Road can be replaced.

With the bridge out for three years due to flood water from Hurricane Sally in September 2020, it has caused an inconvenience for those who live near it, and long detours.

Barfield says the federal government wants to be sure future construction to replace the bridge will not pose any threat to any endangered species

He hopes all the studies can be completed in the next few months. FEMA has already granted the bridge replacement costs.