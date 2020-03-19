AL Department of Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – An Alabama Department of Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the ADOC.

ADOC says the person is an administrative employee, and it is the first confirmed case within the ADOC. The name of the facility where the person works has not been released.

Below is a press release from ADOC:

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has been notified that an administrative employee tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case within the ADOC. Due to HIPAA restrictions and security concerns, the ADOC will not release the name of the individual or the facility at which they work. As of this release, there are no positive COVID-19 cases reported within the inmate population. We will continue to closely monitor inmate health at all facilities.

All individuals within the Department who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive are now in self-quarantine for a 14-day period, and will be monitored by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) for signs and symptoms due to direct exposure. Maintaining the safety, security, and well-being of our inmate population, staff, and the public remains the ADOC’s highest priority, and the Department will continue to work closely with Governor Ivey’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force, the ADPH, and infectious disease control experts to take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential spread of the virus.

“The ADOC has been actively preparing for the spread of COVID-19 throughout Alabama, which allowed us to quickly put in place necessary preventive measures and protocols to best protect our staff and inmate population,” said Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Unfortunately, no one is immune to this virus. The physical state of our facilities and our crowded inmate populations are additional challenges we are working diligently to address as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 outbreak. The entire Department is focused on reducing the potential impact of this disease on our correctional system, while maintaining critical operational, rehabilitative, health, and mental health services.”

The ADOC has the ability to test inmates within the facilities; however, testing will only occur after the ADPH approves a physician’s order. System-wide preventative measures in place include temperature screening of all staff prior to entering the facilities, increased sanitization of facilities with CDC-recommended cleaning supplies, and the suspension of visitation, general legal visits, and work-release and work-center programs. The Department is also minimizing internal transfers of inmates on a case-by-case basis.

Due to the unique aspects of each of our facilities and their respective populations, the ADOC remains agile at the institution level in addressing any potential case of COVID-19. We will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19, and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves. The Department remains focused on maintaining the safety and security of the inmate population, the staff, and the public at-large above all else.

Through the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ADOC will post all public updates for family and friends of incarcerated individuals, as well as the media, on this website page.