MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Democrats are trying to repeal the state’s near-total ban on abortion, or at least add exceptions to it.

During a press conference last week, Democratic Senators said they don’t think their legislation will be successful but say it’s still worth trying.

“This bill is a messaging bill, but most bills start with a message,” Sen. Rob Stewart (D- Selma) said.

Sen. Vivian Figures has sponsored two bills on the subject. One repeals the state’s abortion ban and the second adds exceptions for rape and incest to the existing law.

“I had already said that we didn’t expect these bills to go anywhere this legislature, but we know that the conversation still needs to be up there and the cry of women saying, ‘We want our rights,'” Figures (D- Mobile) said.

In 2019 lawmakers passed the Human Life Protection Act, banning the procedure in nearly all cases except for when the mother’s health is at risk. That law took effect last June after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Republican leaders say the party will discuss the possibility of adding exceptions.

“It’s something that will be talked about in caucus, and I think it’s an issue that our members will bring forth on what we want to do. I look forward to that conversation,” House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter (R- Rainsville) said.

When asked about the issue of abortion, Ledbetter touted the state’s bill to streamline adoption. That bill passed unanimously in the House last week.

“We’re passing bills and going to do bills with adoption this year and I think that’s a sign that we want life. Our children deserve that,” Ledbetter said.

Lawmakers will return from spring break next week to begin day five of the 30-day session.