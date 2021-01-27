AJ McCarron looking to help family of teen killed in Fultondale tornado

AUBURN, AL – NOVEMBER 30: AJ McCarron #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off of the field in the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron quarterback is looking for help in finding the family of 14-year-old Elliot Hernandez who passed away in the EF-3 tornado that swept through Fultondale Monday night.

Alabama’s all-time winningest quarterback posted on his Facebook page asking if anyone knew how he could get in touch with the Hernandez family.

Elliot was the lone casualty in the storm. At least 30 more were injured, according to officials. According to Fultondale City Councilman Jimmie Lay, Elliot’s mother has been released from UAB Hospital. His father is still recovering and the status of his older brother is unknown at this time.