AG Marshall sympathizes with businesses owners despite legal ruling

Attorney General Steve Marshall says he sympathizes with municipalities and counties that are trying to creatively help small businesses owners, despite the legal opinion he issued Tuesday.

Marshall said Alabama law does not allow using public funds for small business grants or loans, even though it does allow providing incentives to attract and retain large industries.

“We sympathize with municipalities wishing to assist small businesses,” Marshall told News 5. “But my office does not make or pass laws, nor does its attorneys read their, or my, policy preferences into the law. We merely explain what the law says.”

See Marshall’s letter explaining Alabama’s laws here