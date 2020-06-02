AG Marshall files lawsuit against Birmingham for removal of Confederate monument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a new lawsuit against the city of Birmingham for its removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument from Linn Park.

AG Marshall said this act violates the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The act was passed in 2017 following an attempted lawsuit by the city of Birmingham to remove the monument, which the city lost.

“On Monday, I advised Mayor Woodfin that the removal of the 115-year-old Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument in Birmingham’s Linn Park would violate the law and that I would fulfill my duty to enforce it,” AG Marshall said in a statement. “Monday night, the City of Birmingham removed the monument and today I am filing a new lawsuit against the City for violating Alabama law.”

The Alabama Supreme Court sided with the state in the 2017 lawsuit but said that any violation of the Act would result in only a one-time fine of $25,000.

SEE THE FULL LAWSUIT:

