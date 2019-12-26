After parents killed in tornado, boy gets promise of free college tuition

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama boy whose parents were killed in a tornado this month has received donations including the promise of free college tuition.
State Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr. says Wallace State Community College in Hanceville has offered two years of tuition to 8-year-old Landen Godsey, who remains hospitalized. He says the University of Alabama System Foundation also will help fund Landen’s education, and about $60,000 has been raised for his family and other storm victims.
The boy’s parents died when a tornado struck their double-wide mobile home on Dec. 16.
