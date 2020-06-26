African-Americans in Alabama still disproportionately dying from COVID-19

As Alabama approaches 33,000 COVID-19 cases, African-Americans in the state continue to die at a disproportionate rate.

Of the state’s 896 coronavirus deaths, 46-percent are African-American. Blacks make up 27-percent of Alabama’s population. Whites, who make up 65-percent of the population, represent 49-percent of Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths.

78-percent of people who have died were 65-years-old, or older. More than 95-percent of COVID-19 deaths are people 50 and older.

Health care workers make up almost 10-percent of coronavirus cases (3,294 of 32,753).

More than 3,700 of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases involve residents or workers at long term care facilities.

2,612 people have been hospitalized, about eight-percent of all COVID cases. 761 have been in Intensive Care Units. 447 have been placed on ventilators.

