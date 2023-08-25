MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a fire danger advisory Friday for the following counties: Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Wilcox.

The recent drought conditions and high temperatures have created “a high probability of fuel ignition and an atmosphere favorable for wildfires,” according to a release from the AFC.

The fire danger advisory comes just two days after the AFC issued a burning caution Wednesday.

“Unrelenting heat and drought development have led to a steady increase in wildfire activity across south Alabama in the last few weeks,” AFC Southwest Regional Forester Benji Elmore said. “Both number and size of wildfires have increased. In the past 30 days, 112 wildfires have burned approximately 1,339 acres. More than half of that acreage occurred in Mobile County.”

The state is not in any type of burn restriction. However, the AFC advised people to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.