COFFEEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two days ago a tornado-warned storm moved across Coffeeville, narrowly missing the heart of town. Even so, the strong winds damaged homes and snapped dozens of large trees in its path.

We first showed you the damage Tuesday morning as photos began pouring into our newsroom of the damage. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown surveyed the damaged Wednesday morning with Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite. On Thursday he took a helicopter ride over the damaged area with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to get a better look.

On Thursday, April 7, the National Weather Service surveyed the damage. According to Waite, the storm appears to have started in Choctaw County before moving across the Tombigbee River causing serious damage in Clarke County. Waite said the NWS in Mobile told him debris was being tossed more than 10,000 feet in the air as the strong winds ripped through the community.

Aerial photos of Coffeeville Storm damage captured by Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite













The National Weather Service is expected to release its findings later today.