AEA fights illegal, negligent practices by doctors

Unedited press release from AEA

Montgomery, Alabama, November 6, 2020: On Thursday, November 5, 2020, the Alabama Education Association (AEA) sent a letter to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners demanding they take action against doctors endangering the lives of Alabama’s students and school employees. The AEA informed the Board that failure to act would lead to swift legal action on behalf of the state’s school employees and possibly their family members if they are parents or custodial guardians.

The AEA learned that some doctors and other medical professionals were writing excuses for students to allow them to return to school before their CDC- and ADPH-mandated quarantine periods expired. This caused countless students and school employees to possibly be infected by students with COVID or who were close contacts of people with COVID. This illegal, negligent practice has needlessly endangered many lives all because physicians either did not know how the quarantine process should be implemented or because they caved to pressure from parents and other citizens.

AEA has been working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education. However, given the nature of this matter, local superintendents and school nurses were placed in a difficult position in trying to determine how best to protect all students when medical professionals said otherwise. Therefore, AEA had to act by putting the Board of Medical Examiners on notice that swift action would be taken against their licensed members if they do not comply with the COVID safety requirements as implemented by the CDC and ADPH. AEA is hopeful the Board will do the right thing and act quickly to rectify this issue. Otherwise, AEA stands ready to sue anyone and everyone who illegally and negligently endangers the lives of Alabama’s school employees, their families, and also their students.

