ADPH to vaccinate homebound Alabamians with Johnson and Johnson vaccine

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will soon inform homebound patients and caregivers which vaccine will be used to vaccinate those served by its Home and Community Services programs.

ADPH says those Alabamians will be informed prior to vaccination that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be used.

“J&J vaccine is just as effective as Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. The J&J vaccine has fewer transportation and handling restrictions and requires only one shot for full vaccination,” ADPH told WKRG News 5 in a statement Tuesday.

