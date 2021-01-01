ADPH shares vaccination plan for state

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has shared a document discussing how one can obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.

As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is limited at the moment, ADPH is following the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for prioritization of risk groups. Alabama received COVID-19 vaccine in our state on December 14, 2020. We are currently in Phase 1a, consisting of healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

Once persons in Phase 1a have been offered the vaccine, Alabama will move into Phase 1b. ADPH does not currently have a timeline as to when we will be able to move to the next Phase since this is dependent on vaccine supply.

ADPH

The full document can be found here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories