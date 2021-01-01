ADPH shares vaccination plan for state

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has shared a document discussing how one can obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.

As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is limited at the moment, ADPH is following the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for prioritization of risk groups. Alabama received COVID-19 vaccine in our state on December 14, 2020. We are currently in Phase 1a, consisting of healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

Once persons in Phase 1a have been offered the vaccine, Alabama will move into Phase 1b. ADPH does not currently have a timeline as to when we will be able to move to the next Phase since this is dependent on vaccine supply.

