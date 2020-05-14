ADPH receives generous donation from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians generously made a donation to the Alabama Department of Public Health to assist them in improving their response to coronavirus.

“Each county in the state will benefit from the donation,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says. “Much-needed testing equipment and supplies will be purchased for county health departments. We are especially grateful because the tribe’s partnership and support of public health will enhance our capabilities to reach rural, underserved areas of the state.”

If you’re experiencing symptoms or at high risk for COVID-19, ADPH wants make sure you have an opportunity to access screening sites in your very own communities.

Visit alabamapublichealth.gov. to learn additional information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories