ADPH receives generous donation from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians generously made a donation to the Alabama Department of Public Health to assist them in improving their response to coronavirus.
“Each county in the state will benefit from the donation,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says. “Much-needed testing equipment and supplies will be purchased for county health departments. We are especially grateful because the tribe’s partnership and support of public health will enhance our capabilities to reach rural, underserved areas of the state.”
If you’re experiencing symptoms or at high risk for COVID-19, ADPH wants make sure you have an opportunity to access screening sites in your very own communities.
Visit alabamapublichealth.gov. to learn additional information.
