ADPH provides additional COVID-19 hospitalization data

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Department of Public Health has provided additional COVID-19 hospital data on the Alabama COVID-19 dashboard.

This information is provided by the Alabama Incident Management System (AIMS), AIMS is a computer software that ADPH uses to monitor hospital stays during emergencies. Due to the upgrade in the AIMS system, the number of hospitalization data will appear much higher than earlier reports.

The number of hospitalizations that will be reported each afternoon will include the total number of admissions/discharges (including deaths) of confirmed COVID-19 patients and the number of admitted patients each day with confirmed COVID-19.

To view the hospitalization data click here and go to tab 9.

