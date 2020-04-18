ADPH: Outside entity mistakenly marked negative COVID-19 tests as positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Saturday an outside entity made a mistake with COVID-19 tests.

THREAD: We are providing data in real-time on our COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/GTqQp3nNQU and Table: https://t.co/p0NApFTLZO. On the afternoon of April 17, in the course of electronic transmission of data, an outside entity mistakenly marked… — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) April 18, 2020

ADPH said the entity accidentally marked negative tests as positive when sending results Friday afternoon. As a result, the number of confirmed cases on the state’s online dashboard was inaccurate.

….to completely resolve the information from the outside entity. The entity is cooperating with us in this effort and has reached out to providers who ordered tests through their facility. — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) April 18, 2020

ADPH said corrections could take a few days and they are continuing to monitor for any inaccuracies. The outside entity is also reaching out to facilities who ordered tests from them.

