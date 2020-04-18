ADPH: Outside entity mistakenly marked negative COVID-19 tests as positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Saturday an outside entity made a mistake with COVID-19 tests.
ADPH said the entity accidentally marked negative tests as positive when sending results Friday afternoon. As a result, the number of confirmed cases on the state’s online dashboard was inaccurate.
ADPH said corrections could take a few days and they are continuing to monitor for any inaccuracies. The outside entity is also reaching out to facilities who ordered tests from them.
