ADPH: Outside entity mistakenly marked negative COVID-19 tests as positive

Alabama News

by: WHNT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Saturday an outside entity made a mistake with COVID-19 tests.

ADPH said the entity accidentally marked negative tests as positive when sending results Friday afternoon. As a result, the number of confirmed cases on the state’s online dashboard was inaccurate.

ADPH said corrections could take a few days and they are continuing to monitor for any inaccuracies. The outside entity is also reaching out to facilities who ordered tests from them.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories