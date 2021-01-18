ADPH: New COVID-19 vaccine distribution map

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard.

A new map depicts the sites other than the hospitals that have been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The state’s process is minimal therefore many sites have not received vaccines yet.

Information about hospital vaccine availability will be added later when vaccines become available for additional groups other than frontline workers. The map information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories