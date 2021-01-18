ADPH: New COVID-19 vaccine distribution map

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard.

A new map depicts the sites other than the hospitals that have been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The state’s process is minimal therefore many sites have not received vaccines yet.

Information about hospital vaccine availability will be added later when vaccines become available for additional groups other than frontline workers. The map information can be found here.