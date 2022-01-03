ADPH: Monoclonal antibodies for COVID treatment on the way

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has received an update from the Center for Disease Control that monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 are being shipped to states beginning today.

According to ADPH, on Dec. 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced the temporary pause in allocations of some monoclonal antibodies.

Various remedies are available to treat and prevent COVID-19 in specific at-risk populations.

The ADPH also said they want to remind the public that vaccines remain the best preventive measure against severe disease, hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19.

