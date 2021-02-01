ADPH launches COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Check and Scheduling Portal

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has launched an online portal for individuals to check their eligibility for vaccination and make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at county health departments. The easy-to-navigate portal also provides up-to-date information about additional drive-through and walk-in clinics being offered. The portal can be accessed at www.alcovidvaccine.gov.

By entering information in the portal, individuals can confirm their eligibility, select a county where they intend to schedule their vaccination, and indicate if they want to be notified if interested in receiving an e-mail when the vaccine becomes available for additional priority groups. Information about the vaccine product itself and what to expect is also provided.

There are links to click to view a complete list of vaccine providers in the state and other information on the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. The portal also provides practical information for the people scheduled, such as what they should bring, mask requirements, and a vaccine fact sheet.

The demand for vaccine continues to greatly exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who now qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years of age or older. On Feb. 8, the addition of people 65 or older and frontline critical workers will add over 1 million more people that are eligible to receive a vaccine.



Sites listed in the portal have a limited supply of vaccines available. The current assessment of vaccine supply and expectations for shipments over the next month indicates that many public health clinics will have to focus heavily on providing second doses for the month of February. As appointments may not be available immediately, the limitation of appointments is directly related to the amount of vaccine provided by the federal government. If the supply of vaccine products from the federal government increases, ADPH expects that access to appointments for priority groups will increase as well. Individuals are encouraged to visit drive-through and walk-in clinics, or other vaccine providers, if appointments are not currently available at a county health department location.

Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan, which can be viewed by clicking a box on the portal, was developed by working with stakeholders and following guidance provided by the federal government. For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.