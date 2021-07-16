ADPH holding TikTok contest to promote COVID-19 vaccinations before school starts

Ala. (WKRG)-The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday they will be holding a TikTok contest that promotes COVID-19 vaccinations before school starts.

To participate, contestants must submit a TikTok showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.” All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. A panel of judges will select four winners who will each get a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced on August 13th on the Alabama Covid Vaccine TikTok account.

The press release reads in part ” Getting a COVID-19 vaccination can protect you, your family and community and help end the pandemic. To promote vaccination, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is sponsoring a TikTok contest for persons between the ages of 13 and 29 to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.”

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.