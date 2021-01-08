ADPH: Do not call hospitals directly for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking for people to not call hospitals directly to set up appointments to be scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.  

“We have learned that hospital switchboards are being overwhelmed with phone calls, which is creating an obstacle to patient care,” ADPH said in a statement. “Hospitals throughout Alabama are overwhelmed in providing care to both COVID-19 patients as well as responding to all other medical needs of our citizens.”

While hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating those 75 years of age and older, most are still working to make sure their frontline workers are vaccinated.  Additional information will be provided when hospitals and locations other than county health departments have vaccines available for additional groups.

Appointments for vaccination at a county health department can be made by calling the ADPH toll-free hotline at (855) 566-5333. Calls are answered from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. Participating providers can be viewed here.

