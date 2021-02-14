ADPH County Health Department Closures Due to Inclement Weather Conditions

Unedited press release from ADPH

County Health Departments in the Northern, West Central, and part of the Southwestern Public Health Districts will be closed on Monday, February 15, due to inclement weather conditions that could heavily impact roadways. A list of county health departments that will be closed in each district is included below.

Northern District: Cullman, Colbert, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, and Winston

West Central District: Bibb, Chilton, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker

Southwestern District: Choctaw, Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Washington, and Wilcox

All COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Monday, February 15 in counties located in the West Central District will be moved to Saturday, February 20. Appointment times will remain the same on the new date. Persons scheduled for booster doses at the Northern District county locations will be worked in over the next two weeks. A drive-through vaccine clinic at the Choctaw County Health Department and a walk-in vaccine clinic at the Marengo County Health Department planned for Monday, February 15 have both been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that if a delay occurs in the normal schedule for receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. ADPH will assure the opportunity for people to get their second dose over the next two weeks, including providing extended clinic hours as staffing availability permits.