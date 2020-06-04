ADPH: Backlog of lab results causing delays in COVID-19 case reporting

An increase in COVID-19 lab results being processed is causing a delay in reporting new confirmed cases, the Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday.

In a news release, ADPH said the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed due to the large volume of results being processed and sent to state health departments.

ADPH asked that the public be patient as they work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its vendor to address the issue.

You can read their full statement below:

Due to the large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories (state public health labs, commercial labs, hospital labs, etc.) and sent to state health departments, the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed and is causing delays. Please be patient as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health, and its vendor work to address these growing pains.

