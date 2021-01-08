ADPH ask callers to try later as massive call volume may result in busy signal

ALABAMA (WKRG) — As the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) experience massive call volumes, the organization ask callers to try again later as you may receive a busy signal.

Due to massive call volume, callers to the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline are encouraged to try their call again later if they get a busy signal.

The hotline has received over 338,000 calls within the first few hours of operation. We are rapidly adding staff to assist callers and appreciate your patience.

ADPH