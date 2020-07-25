ADPH: 1,949 reported COVID-19 cases Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported that 1,949 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Break down of confirmed cases county-by-county:
Baldwin County – 2,620 confirmed cases and 17 deaths
Mobile County – 7,096 confirmed cases and 175 deaths
Washington County – 269 confirmed cases and 10 deaths
Escambia County – 810 confirmed cases and 15 deaths
