ADPH: 1,949 reported COVID-19 cases Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported that 1,949 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Break down of confirmed cases county-by-county:

Baldwin County – 2,620 confirmed cases and 17 deaths

Mobile County – 7,096 confirmed cases and 175 deaths

Washington County – 269 confirmed cases and 10 deaths

Escambia County – 810 confirmed cases and 15 deaths

