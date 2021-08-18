ADOL to replace UC Claims Tracker with Claimant Portal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor’s UC Claims Tracker will soon be replaced with the Claimant Portal.

ADOL officials say they are making the switch to allow for one source of information for all unemployment compensation (UC) claimants and to help reduce confusion.

The Claimant Portal has been available since the end of 2020, alongside the UC Claims Tracker.

The UC Claims Tracker will no longer be accessible starting Aug. 25, and claimants will need to use the Claimant Portal.

The Claimant Portal will have consolidated information, allow people to see their claim details and will incorporate a new authentication process to make it as secure as possible.

Claimants will need to have an existing Google, Microsoft, or Apple account in order to log in. It is a more secure way to access information and helps to prevent identity theft.

“UC Claims Tracker was a great addition and provided claimants with more information than ever before,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “As ADOL continues to revise its procedures for efficiency, it’s now time to retire the Claims Tracker, and switch everyone to the Claimant Portal. Claimants will still be able to obtain claims information in the most secure way.”

Reach the Claimant Portal by clicking here.