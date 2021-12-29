ADECA awards $3.8 million grants to help crime victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Economics and Community Affairs has awarded $3.8 million in grants to support organizations that help victims of crimes across Alabama.

The grants will enable non-profit organizations to provide services to victims of sexual assault, sex trafficking, elder abuse, domestic violence, and many other crimes.

Director of ADECA, Kenneth Boswell, said, “Through ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations, victims will have the help they need to begin rebuilding their lives.”

ADECA has awarded the following grants:

Office of Prosecution Services: $2.5 million to provide victims with service officers who will assist victims as their cases progress through the criminal justice system.

to provide victims with service officers who will assist victims as their cases progress through the criminal justice system. Victims of Crime and Leniency: $177,609 to provide justice system assistance, referrals, and advocacy to victims and families of victims of robbery and homicides.

to provide justice system assistance, referrals, and advocacy to victims and families of victims of robbery and homicides. The WellHouse: $600,787 to provide housing services and assistance to victims of sex trafficking

to provide housing services and assistance to victims of sex trafficking One Place Family Justice Center: $22,500 to provide services such as justice system assistance, advocacy, and referrals to victims of elder abuse and human trafficking.

to provide services such as justice system assistance, advocacy, and referrals to victims of elder abuse and human trafficking. Penelope House Inc.: $282,248 to provide justice system assistance, referrals and assistance with compensation claims to victims of domestic or family violence.

to provide justice system assistance, referrals and assistance with compensation claims to victims of domestic or family violence. Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc.: $138,380 to provide advocacy, housing services, referrals and assistance with compensation claims to victims of elder abuse, identity theft, financial crimes, homicide and violent crimes.

to provide advocacy, housing services, referrals and assistance with compensation claims to victims of elder abuse, identity theft, financial crimes, homicide and violent crimes. Birmingham AIDS Outreach Inc.: $145,000 to provide referrals, emotional and safety services and assistance with compensation claims.

ADECA manages many different programs throughout Alabama including law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.