Action taken to address Alabama doctor shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission is taking action to address the doctor shortage in the state of Alabama due to COVID-19.
Temporary emergency licenses will be granted to qualified physicians from other states and Canada.
To be approved of the temporary emergency license the physician must be licensed, in good standing, and must also provide the Board with a written verification from a hospital’s administrator or chief of medicine that the physician will provide in-patient hospital care to those suffering from COVID-19.
