ACLU of Alabama investigates voter complaints over provisional ballots

(WKRG) — The ACLU of Alabama is investigating complaints that some voters in Mobile improperly received provisional ballots because the address on their ID did not match voting records, despite a law that states voters without matching addresses can cast a regular ballot. 

Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis says a voter should only receive a provisional ballot if the voter is not voting in their precinct.

Questions have also been raised after non-partisan poll watchers were unable to interact with voters in some Alabama voting locations. 

If you have any issues while voting such as being turned away, denied a proper ballot, or experiencing voter intimidation, you can call and report it to the ACLU by calling 1-866-687-8683 or call the National Voter Protection Hotline at 1-833-336-8683.

