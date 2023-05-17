HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — During a press conference, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza revealed an additional charge for Marquis McCloud, a Newville man accused of killing 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.

On Wednesday, May 10, after a week-long search, a badly decomposed body, believed to be Gilley, was found on Headland Avenue near Dothan, according to Sheriff Valenza.

That same day, McCloud, who was already in custody for allegedly violating his parole, was charged with Gilley’s murder, facing one count of Capital Murder-Kidnapping.

Sheriff Valenza says Gilley’s autopsy reports confirmed she was 17 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder and McCloud has now been charged with an additional count of Capital Murder-Two or More Persons. Both charges have no bond.

Under those charges, McCloud faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty, and Sheriff Valenza says he will recommend the death penalty to Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman.