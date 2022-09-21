ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal court order staying the lethal injection of Alan Eugene Miller hasn’t stopped Alabama’s preparations for his execution, a prison spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Miller was convicted in the shooting death of three people in Shelby County more than two decades ago.

On Monday, just days before the scheduled execution of Alan Eugene Miller, a Trump-appointed federal judge ruled that Miller could not be put to death by lethal injection because he is “substantially likely” to prove claims that executing him by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia would violate his constitutional rights.

Still, on Wednesday, an Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed that the agency will move forward with plans for the execution “pending any court proceedings.”

“ADOC’s role is limited to its statutory duty of carrying out executions according to lawful court order,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “ADOC will continue to plan and prepare for Thursday’s execution pending any court proceedings.”

In his 61-page decision delaying the lethal injection, Judge R. Austin Huffaker concluded it is “substantially likely” that Miller chose to die by nitrogen hypoxia during a 30-day period when Alabama allowed death row inmates to opt into the untested method of execution. Executing him by lethal injection, then, may violate his rights.

“Miller has shown, based on the evidence presented, a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his Fourteenth Amendment claims, a likelihood of irreparable injury without an injunction, and that the balance of harms weighs in his favor,” the judge wrote. “Therefore, Miller has established his entitlement to a preliminary injunction that prevents the State from executing him by any other method other than nitrogen hypoxia.”

The state has denied that Miller submitted a form choosing an execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

An execution using the method, which involves replacing oxygen needed to breathe with nitrogen gas, has never been carried out in the United States. Execution through the use of nitrogen suffocation was approved by the Alabama Legislature in 2018.

The state’s decision to continue preparations for Miller’s execution on Sept. 22 may be tied to its appeal of Judge Huffaker’s decision to a higher court, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. If that court does not intervene, state officials could appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court and ask that the execution be allowed to move forward.

The nation’s highest court has demonstrated a willingness to allow executions to proceed despite significant legal challenges still at play in lower courts. In 2021, the court allowed Alabama to execute Willie B. Smith despite his claims that he was unable to understand the form that would have allowed him to opt into an execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

In that case, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor echoed “serious concerns” about the process through which Alabama death row inmates were expected to opt into death by nitrogen hypoxia.

“Once a State has determined that individuals on death row should have a choice as to how the State will execute them, it should ensure that a meaningful choice is provided,” Sotomayor wrote.

Nothing in Judge Huffaker’s order would prevent the state from executing Miller by nitrogen hypoxia, his method of choice, but state officials have said they do not yet have the ability to carry out such an execution.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates to this story.