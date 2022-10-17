HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A sensory-friendly kid’s gym opened its doors in Huntsville on Saturday. We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker said they wanted a place where their two sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, could play together.

“Our son is on the autism spectrum, we could not take him anywhere,” Vanessa Tucker said. “We wanted to have a place where he was safe, somewhere that was designed for someone like him where he wouldn’t be overstimulated.”

The gym includes occupational therapy equipment, a calming room, and plenty of tools for safe fun, including climbing structures and crash pits. Many of the gym’s young visitors stayed busy with many activities.

“I think my favorite part is the zip line, the obstacles, and the calming room,” said Clarke, one of the gym’s first visitors.

The gym is open to all kids.

“It’s a place where you don’t have to say ‘I’m sorry,'” said Joaquin Tucker. “That’s a big thing, just having a place where a kid can be a kid.”

We Rock the Spectrum Huntsville is looking for volunteers and hiring part-time employees.

We Rock the Spectrum gyms also has a non-profit organization that benefits these sensory gyms across the country. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.