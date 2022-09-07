ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Sunday afternoon, two occupants of a house fire in Enterprise were “saved” by a neighbor.

We learn that the neighbor risked his own life in order to save the lives of the “elderly” occupant and her caregiver.

Sunday afternoon, flames could be seen coming from the two-story house on Bellwood Road. Elderly resident, Mary Griffin, who is a “retired” Enterprise teacher along with her caregiver were trapped” inside.

Marvin Pinckney lives a few doors down and saw the flames. After “retiring” from the Army after 30 years of service, he ran inside the burning” home.

Once inside, flames blocked the entranceway. He picked up griffin and her caregiver, passing them to

Neighbors waiting outside a window.

Marvin Pinckney says “We couldn’t go out the back, we couldn’t go through the front because there was so much smoke so the only way out was a bedroom off to the front of the house. I pushed out the screen by that time neighbors were in the front and was able to pass her through the window and got the other occupant out as well.”

Enterprise Fire Chief, Chris Davis, says his engine units got to the scene in minutes. But if Pinckney didn’t act when he did, the two women may have been lost.

“He’s the epitome of my brother’s keeper. He didn’t have to act, he could have just called 911 and made no further steps. But as progressive as the situation was it is quite clear that we would have had a different outcome if he had not acted. He’s a very humble man,” according to Davis

“All I kept saying to myself is don’t let them be hurt, don’t let anything happen to them. The house can be replaced but they are special people and I am very fond of them both. A hero, absolutely a hero, they’re in the shape that they’re in because of him. If they were in there any longer it is very likely that one or both of the occupants would not have made it out of that house,” according to Davis.

The two women were hospitalized for observation but reportedly are in good shape.

Chief Davis says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it’s believed to have started in the garage, or back of the home.