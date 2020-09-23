A deceased man elected to an Alabama City Council

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WKRG) — An interesting twist to the municipal election in one Alabama town.

Wayne Crabtree was looking forward to his third term as a city councilman in Bridgeport, located in the Northeast corner of the state, but he died right before the election.

The ballots had already been made with Crabtree’s name on them and state law prohibited the removal of his name.

Crabtree still won re-election by 56 votes. His wife will be appointed to take his place on the council.

