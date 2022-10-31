Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin signals to players during the second half of an NCAA College Football game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn University has decided to cut ties with its head football coach Bryan Harsin, according to a statement by the university.

The statement said AU President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program.

“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn Football,” the university said in the statement.

The announcement comes after four straight losses for the Tigers, all against SEC teams:

Oct. 1: LSU – 21; Auburn – 17

Oct. 8: Georgia – 42; Auburn – 10

Oct. 15: Ole Miss – 48; Auburn – 34

Oct. 29: Arkansas – 41; Auburn – 27

In February, Auburn decided to stick with Harsin after an investigation into unspecified concerns. Last year, Auburn lost 18 players and five assistant coaches in the aftermath of a 6-7 season. That includes three coordinators: Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Bobo’s replacement, Austin Davis, resigned for personal reasons, while defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for the same job at Oklahoma State.

Harsin finishes 9-12 (4-9 SEC) in less than two full seasons on the job. He took over the job from Gus Malzahn, following the 2020 campaign.

Auburn will owe Harsin 70 percent of the remaining salary, approximately $15 million, on his contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026.