97-percent of Alabama COVID-19 deaths are 50 or older

97-percent of people in Alabama who have died of COVID-19 are 50 years old, or older. The State Health Department reports 688 Alabamians have died of coronavirus as of Sunday June 7.
Eighty-percent of COVID-19 fatalities involve people age 65 or older. Another 17-percent are in the age 50-64 age bracket.
Men outnumber women in COVID-19 deaths, 53.6-0percent to 46.4-percent.
African-Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by the virus. While blacks account for 26.6-percent of the state’s population, they represent 44.2-percent of Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths. Whites account for 50-percent of fatalities.