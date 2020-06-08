97-percent of Alabama COVID-19 deaths are 50 or older

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

97-percent of people in Alabama who have died of COVID-19 are 50 years old, or older. The State Health Department reports 688 Alabamians have died of coronavirus as of Sunday June 7.

Eighty-percent of COVID-19 fatalities involve people age 65 or older. Another 17-percent are in the age 50-64 age bracket.

Men outnumber women in COVID-19 deaths, 53.6-0percent to 46.4-percent.

African-Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by the virus. While blacks account for 26.6-percent of the state’s population, they represent 44.2-percent of Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths. Whites account for 50-percent of fatalities.