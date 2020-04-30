9-year-old North Alabama tornado survivor eats first meal

TOWN CREEK, Ala. – A Town Creek boy continues to improve after he was critically injured in December when an EF-2 tornado hit his family home and killed his parents.

After spending the last four and a half months recovering, Landen Godsey had his first meal Wednesday after passing his swallow test. According to a Facebook post, Landen requested a trip to McDonald’s to order chicken McNuggets, fries and honey mustard sauce. He later ate a mini burger and milkshake.

The community threw Landen a parade earlier this month to celebrate his 9th birthday.

Family and friends have set up an account to help Landen, his sister, Ali Cross, and their grandmother, Annie Faye Collier, with a new home. To donate to the fundraiser for the family, click here.

