BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Halloween, a 9-year-old girl is planning to go as Alabama’s governor.
On Tuesday, Missy Carter shared a photo on Twitter of her niece, Cate McGriff, dressed up as Gov. Kay Ivey. McGriff, who lives in Rainbow City and attends John S. Jones Elementary, was dressed in a red power suit seen frequently on Ivey, as well as the governor’s trademark short hair and glasses.
“@GovernorKayIvey my adorable niece is your mini-me for her school costume party,” Carter wrote in her post.
It did not take long for Ivey to give her seal of approval.
“Nailed it…to a T,” Ivey responded on Twitter. “I know she will be successful. #WarEagle”
LATEST POSTS
- Four arrested, thousands of dollars of property recovered in Alabama theft ring
- Allergy risk recall: Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered halibut
- Can we celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?
- MCSO in search of missing 67-year-old man in need of medication
- 9-year-old girl going as Gov. Kay Ivey for Halloween