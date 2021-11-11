9-year-old Birmingham girl shot in broad daylight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Birmingham police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was shot in broad daylight.

Officers who were patrolling near the 800 block of 44th Place North heard the shots. The child was found in the back seat of a car suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The young girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama in critical condition.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the child was standing outside of a vehicle in the parking lot when shots were fired amongst two males and the victim was caught in the crossfire,” police told WKRG News 5’s sister station CBS 42.

One individual has been detained and is being questioned by detectives.

“This happened in broad daylight during a time when kids are getting out of school, so we have to do better in terms of individuals and people being better, and not wanting to shoot each other,” said Birmingham Housing Authority President David Northern, Sr.

According to Northern, the community just upgraded lighting, license plate readers and cameras in the last month – helping the real-time crime center immediately.

“No matter what we do, if the citizens in our communities overall and the city overall don’t make a decision to stop and lay these guns down, no matter what we do this is still continuing to happen,” Northern said.