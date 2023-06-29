MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An 83-year-old man has died following a Wednesday afternoon crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Johnny D. McDonald, of Vinemont, was fatally injured in the two-vehicle wreck that happened at around 4:23 p.m. Alabama 157 near South Johnson Chapel Road, just south of Danville.

ALEA said McDonald was a passenger in a Cadillac XT5 when the vehicle was hit by a Toyota Tundra.

The woman driving the Cadillac was also injured, and both she and McDonald were taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. Officials say McDonald died on the way to the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota was also injured and taken to Cullman County Regional Hospital.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.