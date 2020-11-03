8-year-old girl chased from bus stop; Tuscaloosa suspect captured after pursuit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 35-year-old man who was wanted by multiple agencies in a manhunt was arrested Tuesday morning.

Travis Terrell McIntosh, 35, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, violating the Community Notification Act for sex offenders and two counts of attempting to elude police officers. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected as the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division has taken over the investigation.

The foot pursuit and search for McIntosh began at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday when a mother called 911 to report that an unknown man had said “Come here” to her 8-year-old daughter before chasing her from the bus stop at Forrester Gardens, Tuscaloosa PD reports. The mother went outside when she heard her daughter yelling, causing the man to run into the woods.

Officers arrived minutes later and began to search the wooded area behind the complex off James I. Harrison Parkway. The first officers on the scene called for backup after they heard the sound of what may have been gunfire or firecrackers. The origin of the sound has not yet been determined.

Twenty-seven TPD officers responded to the area, along with the department’s helicopter and officers with Northport and University of Alabama police departments, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

In addition, Holy Spirit School was notified and placed on lockdown.

McIntosh was eventually taken into custody in the back yard of a residence in the 3100 block of 11th Avenue East at 8:33 a.m., following an intensive search of surrounding retail and residential areas.

He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $15,000.