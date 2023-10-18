CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight men were arrested during a child exploitation sting operation the Cullman Police Department (CPD) Investigation Division and Tactical Unit conducted last week.

According to the CPD, the Covenant Rescue Group and Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker helped the police in the sting operation. The investigation is ongoing into the men arrested and other people, with more charges likely to follow.

Two people from Cullman were arrested in the sting operation. Brody Hayes Bates, 33, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Mung Sian Kim, 31, was also charged with those crimes in addition with first-degree human trafficking.

Dalton Lynn Gilliland, 31, and Yovani Alan Cruz Martinex, 20, were each charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. The men are Blountsville residents. William Henry Clift, 59, of Hazel Green, was also charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.

Town Creek resident Ryan Philip Nobriga, 31, was charged with first-degree human trafficking, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 41, of Decatur, is also facing the same charges.

Carey Andrew Kraehmer, a 43-year-old resident of Seymour, Tennessee, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and facilitating the travel for a child for an unlawful sex act. He also faces the charges of electronic solicitation of child and enticing a child for immoral purposes.