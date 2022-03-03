EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 has learned of an animal abuse investigation involving multiple dogs in Monroe County. The alleged abuse happened on a property in Excel.

Concerned residents contacted us and provided photos of dogs being removed from the property last weekend. According to the Monroe County Animal Shelter they removed 8 dogs from the property.

A neighbor says his family confronted those living at the home on multiple occasions, concerned about the health of the animals on the property. He tells us he was invited onto the property to look at the dogs last year.

“The second time I went over there which was late last year I was down there trying to untangle the dogs and I smelled a smell. I looked over to my right and there was a shallow hole and I saw a dog’s skull and I said good Lord,” said Ricky Hill.

The photos shared with us are too graphic and disturbing to publish.

The Monroe County Animal Shelter confirms they picked up 4 dogs from the property on Saturday, February 26th. The additional dogs were picked up on Sunday, February 27th. The shelter tells WKRG News 5 the animals were in poor health when they were rescued. One of the dogs weighed 35lbs, but according to the shelter, the breed should weigh nearly 55lbs. We’re told this particular dog has gained 2.5lbs at the shelter since he was rescued.

According to the Monroe County Animal Shelter one of the dogs went on an IV because it was severely dehydrated. They tell us the dogs have been treated for mange and are being cared for closely this week at the shelter. One of the animals was sent to a rescue organization in Troy.

A shelter employee tells us the remaining dogs will be up for adoption at some point in the future, but it’s too soon to say when. One of the dogs is also pregnant, according to the shelter.

We’ve reached out to Excel Police Chief Mike West who referred our questions about the investigation to town hall. When we called Mayor Jenny Countryman she told us the property has been cleaned. Mayor Countryman said she was not at the property when the dogs were rescued.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown asked Mayor Countryman basic questions about the alleged abuse on the property and more specifically about skeletal remains that were reportedly found over the weekend with collars still attached, but she refused to comment or confirm the information.

“It sounds like you already have the information so go ahead and run with the story,” Mayor Countryman said before hanging up.

We tried calling Countryman back, but our call was sent to voicemail.

We’ve contacted the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office regarding the investigation, but so far we have not received any information as to their involvement. WKRG News 5 will continue to follow this investigation and search for answers.